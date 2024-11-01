Danielle’s High School Student Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $240
Campaign funds will be received by Danielle Burge
Danielle has been given the opportunity to lead a mission trip with high school students to the Dominican Republic. She is excited to come alongside these students to help them serve the community and be a light to the people there.
Prayers for a fruitful mission. Love, Mike and Jan
Have an amazing trip
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.