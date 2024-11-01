Campaign Image

Supporting the Deyoung Family

 USD $2,500

 USD $3,400

Campaign created by William Grimmett

Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Deyoung

This week Deputy Josh Deyoung went in for a routine surgery. During this surgery Josh experienced some serious medical conditions. Josh was in a medically induced coma while fighting for his life. Josh has seemed to start the recovery process, and it will be a long road for him and his family. Any donation is greatly appreciated and will help with medical expenses. 

Gerke Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending thoughts and prayers during this difficult time

Scott Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Get better soon. Need my basketball date healthy!

Greg S
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Josh has been a great friend through and through. Glad to help out! Get healthy buddy.

Stape
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Joy Matthews
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying over you, Josh. Stay strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck buddy! Speedy recovery to you

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for complete healing and that you come back even stronger than before!

SCOTT BEUTE
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Leong Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Here's to a speedy recovery and staying positive!

Meghan Mendez
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Zach and Kate Wiersma
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well soon buddy.

Parris Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for a smooth and full recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Get better bud! Remember you're a peacock; they gotta let you fly!

VanLente Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Bentley
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well soon.

Deanna Dan Butterworth
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for a full recovery.

Dawn and Tony Lynes
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for strength in what lies ahead.

Rowan Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Adrian
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jennifer VanSingel
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

