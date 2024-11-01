Supporting the Deyoung Family

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $3,400
Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Deyoung
This week Deputy Josh Deyoung went in for a routine surgery. During this surgery Josh experienced some serious medical conditions. Josh was in a medically induced coma while fighting for his life. Josh has seemed to start the recovery process, and it will be a long road for him and his family. Any donation is greatly appreciated and will help with medical expenses.
Sending thoughts and prayers during this difficult time
Get better soon. Need my basketball date healthy!
Josh has been a great friend through and through. Glad to help out! Get healthy buddy.
Praying over you, Josh. Stay strong!
Good luck buddy! Speedy recovery to you
Praying for complete healing and that you come back even stronger than before!
Here's to a speedy recovery and staying positive!
Get well soon buddy.
Prayers for a smooth and full recovery!
Get better bud! Remember you're a peacock; they gotta let you fly!
Get well soon.
Prayers for a full recovery.
Praying for strength in what lies ahead.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.