Supporting First Responders

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Christina Rowan
This campaign was founded to purchase groceries for the first responders in Western NC. They have limited access to food resources since most of the towns are gone due to hurricane Helene. Some days they are not eating at all, but are still there helping those in need. With this funding, I will hand deliver the groceries purchased to the first responder camps in Avery County. All leftover proceeds will go to an Avery County ministry.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.