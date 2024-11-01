Campaign Image

Supporting First Responders

 USD $2,000

 USD $250

Campaign created by Christina Rowan

Campaign funds will be received by Christina Rowan

This campaign was founded to purchase groceries for the first responders in Western NC. They have limited access to food resources since most of the towns are gone due to hurricane Helene. Some days they are not eating at all, but are still there helping those in need. With this funding, I will hand deliver the groceries purchased to the first responder camps in Avery County. All leftover proceeds will go to an Avery County ministry.

Susan and James Rowan
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Vickie Swindling
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

