Campaign Image

Supporting the Rodriguez family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $440

Campaign created by roberto orozco

Campaign funds will be received by Frank Rodriguez

Yunior Rodriguez tragically lost his life in an accident on Saturday, October 26th, while working away from home to support his family in . He was an exceptional leader and mentor, both on and off the field, and consistently maintained a bright and positive attitude that uplifted those around him. We are working to assist his family in during this challenging time, as they seek to reunite with him one last time. Any support would be greatly appreciated by his family.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Kara Nichols
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

En paz descanse amigo

Michael Garza
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Condolences to the family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Dyami Roman-Sosa
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

