Sierra Leone Missions Trip 2025

For the past 2 years, I have had the incredible privilege of traveling with a team to Sierra Leone in West Africa.

During our time there, we put on a retreat for workers from various NGOs (non-government organizations) that provide services and relief to those in need. These include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, physical therapists, teachers, those providing clean water sources, pastors, children's home directors, and many others who give of themselves freely to better the lives of the beautiful people in Sierra Leone. This retreat offers them a time away to refresh, reenergize, connect with others who understand them in a way few can, and be ready for another year of service.

We also get to do a separate retreat for the amazing kids who work alongside their parents. They are special people with hearts like no one I've ever met! Their retreat gives them a chance to just hang out and be kids with other kids, and let us love on them for a couple of days. We look forward to this part of the trip again from the day we leave them.

Another component of this trip is spending time with our partner organization, Enable the Children, an organization that helps disabled children through physical and occupational therapies. They also work with the children's families and communities to help remove the dehumanizing stigma that surrounds disability in Sierra Leone.

This trip is challenging and life-changing each time I’ve gone, but it is so worth it every time I’ve gotten the opportunity too.



I could use your support as I prepare financially for our trip in January-February 2025. There are significant costs associated with this type of trip—ones which I will freely sacrifice for—but I ask that you join us in supporting those who give of themselves every day if you feel led. Lastly, if able, I just ask for support in prayers, lifting myself and our team up allowing God to work in our hearts while we prepare for this trip.