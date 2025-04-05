Ahmed is a 47 years old man, married and has four beautiful children. 5 years ago he was diagnosed with ALS and since then his situation keeps getting worse

He can’t use his arms and legs and his financial situation is very poor because he can’t work and support his family

Ahmed wants to travel to Germany to go through a stem cell transplant in the ANOVA medical Center. Unfortunately it’s very expensive and he can’t afford it. This treatment may be his only chance to live and watch his kids grown.

Ahmed is an amazing man, he always helped those in need. Hopefully you will help him in this time of need