Supporting a brother in The Savior

 USD $15,000

 USD $700

Campaign created by Eric Yates

The Heavenly Father has called a brother CJ to Jerusalem to impart the word of our Savior, he was called and has obeyed without hesitation, sold all he had, and is now completely dependent. Help CJ to bring hope, truth, repentance and renewal to all who hear the call. We pray that the two greatest commands will resonate to all in the land and beyond. 
brethren
$ 200.00 USD
23 days ago

Frankcastle
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

A brother
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

May The Father be praised

