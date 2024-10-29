Support Tempy McCombe's Cancer treatment

Join the McCombe family as we love and support Tempy in our fight against cancer. Giving will go to support George and Tempy during this difficult time. The money will also support Neelye and her family as they take time out of work to care and advocate for her Mom. Thank you for your prayer and support. We can hold this lightly and with good cheer because we know God works all things together for good, for those called according to His purpose.