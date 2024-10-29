Campaign Image

Supporting the Nelson Family

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $715

Campaign created by Scott Nelson

Campaign funds will be received by Scott Nelson

Oct 18th at about 12:30 am, we were woken up to someone pounding on our door. Telling us the truck was on fire looked out and the entire front end was up in flames a complete loss. We did have insurance but liability only so it was not covered.

LauraAnon
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry this happened! Much love fren.

Isabelle Goid luck brothe
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Sharon
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying you get enough funds to by another 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Tha DiZZo
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

PenLou
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Scott you and your family are in my prayers. I hope this helps

