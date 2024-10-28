PHNX needs a hand

Hello, my name is Phoenix. A couple of months ago I suffered a stroke, and since then it has been extremely hard to do anything I need to do. I'm immobile and I have been trying to find some sort of outpatient therapy, or anything to get me back to 100%.





It's been very difficult on me and I'm very worried about the next steps from here. With your support maybe I can get back on track faster.





God bless you.

-Rick









