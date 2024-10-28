PHNX needs a hand

Campaign Image

Hello, my name is Phoenix. A couple of months ago I suffered a stroke, and since then it has been extremely hard to do anything I need to do. I'm immobile and I have been trying to find some sort of outpatient therapy, or anything to get me back to 100%.


It's been very difficult on me and I'm very worried about the next steps from here. With your support maybe I can get back on track faster.


God bless you.

-Rick



Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 23.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope you’re soon on the mend!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you snd your family!

Amanda Y
$ 47.00 USD
2 months ago

Give your struggles to God. Fights are easier when we fight on our knees, Jesus’ name. God has changed my life and all it took was praying to Him often, seeking Him first. You’ll watch blessings fall into place like never before. You can heal. I am praying for you.

Omi
$ 110.00 USD
2 months ago

Don't struggle in silence. Very sorry you're going through a hard time.Ask for help... Praying for your recovery

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Twitter bro lending a hand

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I give as I am able. May God bless you and remember he is always by your side. Trust in HIM above all else and the truth will be made clear.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you, Phoenix!

Martin Carmichael
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I follow you on Twitter under my pseudonym.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

It sucks to need help. I wish I could give more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying you find some comfort and the things you need. Donating because Amiri King considers you a friend. That’s good enough in my book.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Private Citizen
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

We have all been there brother, and one good way to banish the darkness is to let in the light, I will pray for you and may Gods light guide you and keep you safe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Be well brother. We’re here for you

Jim
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Accitentially
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well soon brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

You got this!

Emperor Grok
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

The Phoenix always rises. Stay strong man!

Sweet Woodruff
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray for healing and tender mercies.

