Support A Single Mother Of Four In Need

Laurelyn has been through so much the past few years that I wanted to create a way for family, friends and generous people to be able to come together and support her. She’s a stay at home mom of 4 young children and she loves them fiercely! If you have met her children you know that they are all so kind, polite and respectful. She’s done an amazing job raising them. Several years ago she moved across the country for her husband’s job and also left behind her career since she was unable to transfer her professional licenses from state to state. She’s now in a situation where her husband has moved out, filed for divorce, closed their joint bank accounts and the court has not yet granted her child support (the divorce has already been in process for 2 years with no end in sight). All of this situation has been made more difficult since she has no local family to help her. Laurelyn lost her own mother last year who had been battling cancer. Her husband’s attorney even called an emergency hearing in an attempt to prevent her from taking the children to her home state to visit their grandma when she was on hospice.

Legal bills have been mounting and she needs to ensure she can continue to afford proper legal representation to fight for her children. Her credit cards are almost maxed out paying for all of this as her husband has hired a relentless and aggressive attorney who won’t stop creating legal issues making it a very contested battle. On top of her own legal bills (which are nearly 40k now) she is also dealing with a mold problem in her home. She is currently living in the marital home with the children until the divorce is finalized. She filed a claim for the mold and insurance started the process of remediation. Once her husband found out he changed the policy making it so she no longer has authorization to file claims on the house. The unfinished job left her with a hole in the ceiling and no way to fix it. Mold remediation alone would cost nearly 20k according to the quote she received. No one should have to live like this and she’s worried about possible the health issues that could arise if it gets any worse.

Even if you’re unable to support the family financially please feel free to send prayer requests or reach out if you have any services or information that would be helpful to her. She has been applying for part time work but is unable to work full time since she’d be unable to afford daycare for the youngest two children. In addition it's been hard to find an employer who can accommodate her changing schedule due to court dates and meetings. She won’t be able to work full time until child support and/or alimony has been established. She’s in a holding spot of not being able to make any decisions about the next chapter of her life until the divorce is finalized. Every dollar counts and no amount is too small, your contributions will go directly towards her legal fees and mold remediation. We want her to be able to fight for her children’s safety and future.

Let’s rally together to support a women who has given so much to her family and children. Despite all these hardships the past two years her faith in the Lord hasn't waivered. She knows that God will walk her through this season in life but let's help bless her! Thank you and God Bless you for your compassion and generosity during this difficult time.



