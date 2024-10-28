Supporting Emily and Hunter

In memoriam of Blake Andrew Olson, the Olson and Lesniewski families want to suggest donations be made to Emily and Hunter so they can take adequate time to grieve the loss of Blake and use the funds how they see fit. Blake was very excited about what his future held and really enjoyed spending time with Emily and Hunter. It means a lot to us all that he got a taste of the family life with them and we want to see to it that they know how special they were to Blake.