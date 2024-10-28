Supporting Emily and Hunter

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,460
Campaign funds will be received by Emily Daneau
In memoriam of Blake Andrew Olson, the Olson and Lesniewski families want to suggest donations be made to Emily and Hunter so they can take adequate time to grieve the loss of Blake and use the funds how they see fit. Blake was very excited about what his future held and really enjoyed spending time with Emily and Hunter. It means a lot to us all that he got a taste of the family life with them and we want to see to it that they know how special they were to Blake.
It's not a lot but it's all I can give currently, I'm sorry for your loss Emily, Blake was a great and genuine person. He will be in a lot of people's mind and hearts for years to come. Gone to soon, he will be watching over everyone he cared about. Rest easy Blake, I wish the outcome could have been different. Same goes for you Nancy and Brad. One day at a time.
It was so nice to meet you at the service, Emily and Hunter. May your memories of Blake help you through these difficult days.
Stay positive Emily, we are praying for you and Hunter.
I’m so sorry for your loss
Our hearts are with you during this difficult time. God Be with Emily, Hunter, families and friends of Blake. All Our Love G&G
Praying hard we can all find peace. We love you all. This $ was what I was going to give Blake for his bday but never got the chance. I bet he would love you and Hunter to have a special meal or something.
