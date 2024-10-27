Kempema family house fire

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $6,251
Campaign funds will be received by David Kempema
My son TJ and his fiance were living with her patlrents and their house just burnt down. Please help cover some of these expenses of the Kempema family, my son TJ and pets! This is a huge loss for their family! Anything will help! Both of thier cars were destroyed in the fire so they currently have no transportation.
GFS is family!
So sorry for your loss. Hope you find peace in the midst of this tragedy.
Good luck with the rebuild!
With our love for your family.
