Campaign Image

Kempema family house fire

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $6,251

Campaign created by Timothy Clay

Campaign funds will be received by David Kempema

Kempema family house fire

My son TJ and his fiance were living with her patlrents and their house just burnt down. Please help cover some of these expenses of the Kempema family, my son TJ and pets! This is a huge loss for their family! Anything will help! Both of thier cars were destroyed in the fire so they currently have no transportation. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Raphael Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

GFS is family!

Villarreal Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

C Perry
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for your loss. Hope you find peace in the midst of this tragedy.

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck with the rebuild!

Carol Konik
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mike and Gloria Organek
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mary Wright
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Dave and Cindy Edwards
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Patricia Poor
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

With our love for your family.

The Carla McDonald Family
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

The Sanderson Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Kevin Patterson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Tommy Miller
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Scott Brooks
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo