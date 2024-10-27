Campaign Image

Gray & McKay Family Fire Relief Fund

 USD $4,000

 USD $4,000

In the early morning of October 26th , our home caught on fire.

We are extremely lucky and blessed to report that nobody was injured during the incident.

Unfortunately, our home will not survive the ordeal and will likely need to be entirely replaced.  Therefore leaving us homeless at this time.

We humbly ask for assistance, good will, and resources during this trying time for our family.


Recent Donations
The Hurley Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

KR
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and your family through the holidays!

Al Guyer
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The Havens Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Your family is in our prayers...

Baga
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank God everyone is alive and well!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope you get back on your feet soon boss!!

Erick
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 260.00 USD
2 months ago

Polina K
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 65.00 USD
2 months ago

Svetlana Derman
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Maxim Cherey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hilla Hoitash
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Lea Espinola
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Kerry Ryan
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Leonardo de Tezanos Pinto
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

November 4th, 2024

I want to express my sincere thanks to all involved so far. 

We have seen family, friends, coworkers and strangers come to us in our time of need. 

Clothes, toys, food, toiletries and a place to stay has been provided for and we are eternally grateful for your assistance.

We will be staying with family for another week as insurance helps us relocate. 

Most of the famillies immediate essentials are covered until a new home can be rented. 

It is my intention to use these funds as the downpayment for new housing. 

Again I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you all. 

11/3/2024

