Gray & McKay Family Fire Relief Fund

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $4,000
Campaign funds will be received by Aaron Mckay
In the early morning of October 26th , our home caught on fire.
We are extremely lucky and blessed to report that nobody was injured during the incident.
Unfortunately, our home will not survive the ordeal and will likely need to be entirely replaced. Therefore leaving us homeless at this time.
We humbly ask for assistance, good will, and resources during this trying time for our family.
God bless you and your family through the holidays!
Your family is in our prayers...
Thank God everyone is alive and well!
Hope you get back on your feet soon boss!!
November 4th, 2024
I want to express my sincere thanks to all involved so far.
We have seen family, friends, coworkers and strangers come to us in our time of need.
Clothes, toys, food, toiletries and a place to stay has been provided for and we are eternally grateful for your assistance.
We will be staying with family for another week as insurance helps us relocate.
Most of the famillies immediate essentials are covered until a new home can be rented.
It is my intention to use these funds as the downpayment for new housing.
Again I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you all.
11/3/2024
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.