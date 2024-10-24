Campaign Image

Simply Angels Veteran Outreach

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Susan Purks

Campaign funds will be received by Simply Angels Veteran Outreach

Simply Angels Veteran Outreach

Help us to continue to help our local homebound veterans and seniors, and our neighbors devastated by Hurricane Helene. 10 relief loads and we don't want to stop. 

Expenses like flat tires, insurance, and oil changes as well as typical nonprofit costs like operating expenses and accounting are adding up quickly for our small outreach. 

We are small, but we serve in huge ways. Please help us to continue. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you all for all you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Elisa bonilla
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo