Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Simply Angels Veteran Outreach
Help us to continue to help our local homebound veterans and seniors, and our neighbors devastated by Hurricane Helene. 10 relief loads and we don't want to stop.
Expenses like flat tires, insurance, and oil changes as well as typical nonprofit costs like operating expenses and accounting are adding up quickly for our small outreach.
We are small, but we serve in huge ways. Please help us to continue.
God Bless you all for all you do!
