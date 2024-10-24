Campaign Image

Supporting the Hunter family

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Jessica Hunter

Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Hunter

I was recently involved in a horrible car accident, the other driver ran a red light and crashed into my driver's side. Totaled my vehicle. He had no insurance so I can't get anything from him to help get a new vehicle. This incident took away our only source of income. I have 7 kids and no way to support them without a vehicle. Anything at all helps, we just need a little help to get us back on our feet before we lose everything. 

Recent Donations
Stefan
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Xaitan
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

From Sweden whit love

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you sooo much!!!💜🙏🙏" By Jessica Hunter

Bernadette
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending you and your family love

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much! 💜🙏" By Jessica Hunter

Updates

Prayer Requests

