Supporting the Hunter family

I was recently involved in a horrible car accident, the other driver ran a red light and crashed into my driver's side. Totaled my vehicle. He had no insurance so I can't get anything from him to help get a new vehicle. This incident took away our only source of income. I have 7 kids and no way to support them without a vehicle. Anything at all helps, we just need a little help to get us back on our feet before we lose everything.