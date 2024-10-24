Supporting the Warren Family in a time of loss

Goal:
USD $1,895
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Sherry Warren
Our son Brandon in moments of weakness and after two years of sobriety passed away on 10-18-24 from fentanyl overdose. Brandon was a really good person and had a big heart, cared about his grandma who he took care of. He loved animals. Please consider donating to his cremation expenses of $1,895.00. In this picture with his brother Justin on a recent fishing trip. Brandon has the black hat.
For the Warren family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.