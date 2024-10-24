Campaign Image

Supporting the Warren Family in a time of loss

Campaign created by Sherry Warren

Campaign funds will be received by Sherry Warren

Our son Brandon in moments of weakness and after two years of sobriety passed away on 10-18-24 from fentanyl overdose.  Brandon was a really good person and had a big heart, cared about his grandma who he took care of.  He loved animals. Please consider donating to his cremation expenses of $1,895.00. In this picture with his brother Justin on a recent fishing trip. Brandon has the black hat.

Lou Steel
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

For the Warren family.

