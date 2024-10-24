Keep the Bells Ringing at SaintOurs
Saint-Ours Church sits in the middle of Quebec, built between 1878 and 1882 by architects Gauthier & Daoust in a neo-Romanesque style. It’s a solid structure with thick walls, a few well-placed windows, and a 185-foot spire that stands out. Inside, you’ll find designs by Napoléon Bourassa, which have been part of the place for over 100 years, reflecting faith and local culture.
Right now, the church is in a tough spot. Fundraisers haven’t been enough to stop it from potentially being sold or even torn down. It’s not just a building—it’s tied to Canadian history, holds community memories, and has features like a Casavant organ and vaulted arches that have impressed people for a long time.
We’re trying to keep it standing, not just as something old to look at, but as a real place for people to use going forward. If you’re in, help us make sure it sticks around.
Fund Allocation for Saint-Ours Church Preservation
- Purchase of the Church:
- Secure ownership from current holders to prevent sale to developers or demolition.
- Restoration Efforts:
- Structural Repairs: Immediate fixes to prevent further deterioration, focusing on the roof, walls, and spire.
- Heating and Modernization:
- Winterization: Installation or upgrade of an efficient heating system to make the church usable year-round.
- Energy Efficiency: Implementing sustainable solutions like LED lighting or solar panels to reduce future operational costs.
- Safety and Security Enhancements:
- Fire Suppression System: Modernize or install a comprehensive fire suppression system to protect this historic site from fire.
- Security Cameras: Install cameras to deter vandalism and arson, ensuring the church's security.
- Establishment of a Trust Fund:
- Set aside a portion of funds to create an endowment for long-term maintenance and unexpected repairs, ensuring economic sustainability.
- Digital and Cultural Preservation:
- Website Development: Create an interactive site for virtual tours, showcasing church artifacts, history, and live feeds from areas like the bell tower.
- Documentation: Cataloging and preserving the history and artifacts digitally for education and posterity.
- Donor Recognition:
- Marble Slate: Erect a beautifully crafted marble slate or digital display within the church where all donors are honored for their contributions.
- Cultural Exchange Program:
- Sister-City Initiative: Funds to establish and promote a sister-city relationship, including exchange programs, cultural events, and shared restoration techniques.
- Community and Event Space:
- Allocate funds for minor modifications if necessary to make the church a versatile space for community events, concerts, and educational workshops, thus generating ongoing revenue.
- Marketing and Outreach:
- Promotion: Funds for marketing the campaign, producing promotional materials, and hosting events to attract more donors locally and globally.
- Legal and Administrative Costs:
- Covering any legal fees associated with the purchase, establishing the trust, or other administrative expenses.