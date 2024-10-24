Keep the Bells Ringing at SaintOurs

Saint-Ours Church sits in the middle of Quebec, built between 1878 and 1882 by architects Gauthier & Daoust in a neo-Romanesque style. It’s a solid structure with thick walls, a few well-placed windows, and a 185-foot spire that stands out. Inside, you’ll find designs by Napoléon Bourassa, which have been part of the place for over 100 years, reflecting faith and local culture.

Right now, the church is in a tough spot. Fundraisers haven’t been enough to stop it from potentially being sold or even torn down. It’s not just a building—it’s tied to Canadian history, holds community memories, and has features like a Casavant organ and vaulted arches that have impressed people for a long time.

We’re trying to keep it standing, not just as something old to look at, but as a real place for people to use going forward. If you’re in, help us make sure it sticks around.

Fund Allocation for Saint-Ours Church Preservation