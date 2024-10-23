Support for Rayne and family

Raised:
USD $275
Campaign funds will be received by Joy Sidney
Our beautiful friend could use some help spiritually and financially. She has been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. She's very ill and her family needs helps with her care. She has been an amazing friend to many of us here and I'm hoping she will recover from this. Please pray for her and if you can, please help financially in any way. Thank you and God bless. We love her very much.
Praying for you everyday! Love you! 💜
I’m so sorry to hear this about Rayne. I’ve know Rayne virtually since Anthony and Blue first got together, many years! Fight Fight Fight
Sending Rayne a virtual hug! May the health professionals be guided to the best treatment and care possible for our beloved Rayne. Prayers go up for Rayne and her family during this trying time.
Hi Everyone, You don't know me, but my sister is Brenda Hendricks. I'm giving to help her friend Rayne. As a person going through cancer now, I know first hand how this family feels. May God Bless them and help them through this difficult time.
Praying for you Rayne 🙏...love you lots 💖
We’re praying for you Rayne Thank you for being such an amazing, kind, loving and understanding friend. You have always been such a beautiful leader and manager to us girls. We Love You & We need you! Sending healing prayers for you Please get well soon
Love you girl..praying for you 💓
November 22nd, 2024
Thank you everyone for your donations and prayers...beautiful soul we lost today. All your donations will be going to help the family provide medical and or funeral costs for her. Thank you again. She will be missed. Love you forever girl 💓
