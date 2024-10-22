Campaign Image

Cory's lifeline

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $550

Campaign created by Cory Collins

Campaign funds will be received by Cory Collins

Cory's lifeline

Hello, I'm Cory and I'm a veteran in need of some assistance. My bills are getting behind and some have already been shut off. I'm just trying to keep my apartment and get my electric bill paid up. Food is running out also. 

I am currently looking for work and working every day I can for a day labor place. I'm doing everything I can with little forward movement. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Kellie Danae
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

In my prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope it helps bro!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this helps a little Cory.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you and keep you safe!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Maybe this will help a bit :)

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo