Cory's lifeline

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $550
Campaign funds will be received by Cory Collins
Hello, I'm Cory and I'm a veteran in need of some assistance. My bills are getting behind and some have already been shut off. I'm just trying to keep my apartment and get my electric bill paid up. Food is running out also.
I am currently looking for work and working every day I can for a day labor place. I'm doing everything I can with little forward movement.
In my prayers
Hope it helps bro!
I hope this helps a little Cory.
God Bless you and keep you safe!
Maybe this will help a bit :)
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.