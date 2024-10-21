Southeast Asia Mission Trip Thailand Cambodia

Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Hannah Turner
I am thrilled to share that I've been given a wonderful chance to embark on a mission trip to Southeast Asia to Thailand and Cambodia. I will be joining a remarkable group of individuals, as we aim to share the message of love and hope through Jesus. If you feel led to support this cause, I would be incredibly thankful for your contribution. Above all, your prayers for the safety of our team and the individuals we will encounter are deeply appreciated.
Hannah, I thought I had sent this when your first posted it. I’ll be praying that y’all will be a blessing to so many people and for. God to keep you all safe until you come back to us. proud of you and love you so much,meli
Had to be the first! I challenge friends and family to match my donation.
Praying for you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.