Campaign Image

NATSOC RADIO

Goal:

 USD $1,488

Raised:

 USD $1,274

Campaign created by Jon minadeo

Campaign funds will be received by Jon minadeo

NATSOC RADIO

Pro-NatSoc Free Speech Radio programs like ours cannot and without the continued support from the community. Use your rights or lose your rights. Your contributions will directly assist in much needed technical support and other behind the scenes time, energy and hosting resources needed to keep the show going.
Reminder that we typically stream Monday through Friday 3PM - 9PM ET with a bonus show on Sunday if we hit the weekly goal. Every dollar of your donations goes to the cause.
Victory and WFP.
Thanks again from the Radio Show Panel.
Recent Donations
Show:
dissmember
$ 14.00 USD
3 months ago

Love the show. I been donating on the ETH wallet as well for goyimtv and I wouldn’t mind getting some bolts there at some point thx - dissmember o/

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

100 dollar prize for listener # 1,000

Mister Hilter from X
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

! Would love to hear further discussion of how to communicate to those who will listen. Asking questions instead of making statements works wonders to get the audience to think. White Power!

Zeus
$ 14.00 USD
3 months ago

Zeus and KellyJ6 would be a powerhouse couple. ; ) Just saying…

Gorgeous Goy
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Please help turn these dirty sheckles into White Power!

fashbird
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

The US Military is about 3 mil. The police is about 800k. The US population is about 360mil. The numbers are in our favor victory o/

Apparrilla
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

I am more afraid of King Alcohol, than all the bullets of my enemy. -Stonewall Jackson

CptLongWaffen
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Ni66er Ni66er Ni66er Ni66er Ni66er Ni66er Ni66er white power

fashbird
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

We need everyone healthy for this war. Thank you for all you do Radioo/ o/

The Thinker
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Love the space, glad you guys provide a free speech space for people like me. Also, buying two estrogenic drinks a week and defending it is not what hitter died for, so better, fascism is about raising the bar and the standard.

Goyous Occasion
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

My account is suspended I don't think I can come up. We should have a white power individual code of conduct that clarifies that any degenerate behavior won't be tolerated within this movement. People like to use this space as an AA or NA meeting. We need to aspire to be the pinnacle of our race, not argue about how much degeneracy is acceptable.

ocTAVius
$ 114.88 USD
3 months ago

Pancreatitis nearly killed me . Your mind being clouded is the goal of the jew. It's all weaponized to this like we are and more so in the family's to destroy us. Just be mindful and courteous with your choices. Wfp. RAGEwaffen

BlueCollar Brett
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

From Mister Hilter on X: For those of passionate feeling and speech, chosen by Providence to proclaim its will. White Power! Sieg !

Donald Ducktator
$ 14.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for yet another week of the best Space on Twitter.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Donation from Achilles on X

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
3 months ago

Tapatio for the win. Drink raw milk Eat more steaks Lift heavy stuff regularly Read books If you watch any kind of porn you’re a . Or you soon will be THE JUICE

555ego
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

I got my bloodline lineage back and it’s pretty cool!!! I’m happy AF. -British & Irish 53% -French & German 22% -Italian 16.2% -Finnish 0.1 % -Sardinian 0.2 % - broadly NW European 8.7 %

CommentaryCassX
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Keep up the good work guys. ⚡️⚡️

Joshua O Bilbo
$ 14.00 USD
4 months ago

If you are a grown White man, and you play video games, you SERIOUSLY need to get your priorities straight.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo