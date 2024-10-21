Goal:
USD $1,700
Raised:
USD $1,585
Campaign funds will be received by David Arias
Help me walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain for Holy Week. It has been one of my dreams to walk this pilgrimage and I cannot do it alone. I will walk and offer up my sacrifices towards your intentions and prayers. Help me make this dream come true! I need your support! Anything exceeding the goal WILL be donated to students from Thomas More College of Liberal Arts who also wish to walk this pilgrimage with me! May God bless you and Mary keep you!
May you have a most fruitful pilgrimage with St. James as your guide!
Pray for me, David!
May God bless your trip!
God bless you!
Please pray for my farm and family.
God Bless you on this wonderful pilgrimage!
May God bless you as you walk this pilgrimage
Please pray for the conversation of my wife to Catholicism and the return of my three daughters to the Church.
God bless your pilgrimage, David!
God bless you on your journey. Please pray for my family.
Good luck on this adventure!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.