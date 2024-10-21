Campaign Image

Help me walk the Camino De Santiago

Goal:

 USD $1,700

Raised:

 USD $1,585

Campaign created by David Arias

Campaign funds will be received by David Arias

Help me walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain for Holy Week. It has been one of my dreams to walk this pilgrimage and I cannot do it alone. I will walk and offer up my sacrifices towards your intentions and prayers. Help me make this dream come true! I need your support! Anything exceeding the goal WILL be donated to students from Thomas More College of Liberal Arts who also wish to walk this pilgrimage with me! May God bless you and Mary keep you!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May you have a most fruitful pilgrimage with St. James as your guide!

Rafe Arias
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Pray for me, David!

Ashley D
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless your trip!

Kessler Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Boever family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you!

Daniel St Augustine
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

RD
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Please pray for my farm and family.

Laura and Joe Seidl
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you on this wonderful pilgrimage!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless you as you walk this pilgrimage

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Please pray for the conversation of my wife to Catholicism and the return of my three daughters to the Church.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless your pilgrimage, David!

Claire Gruneberg
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you on your journey. Please pray for my family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 600.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck on this adventure!

