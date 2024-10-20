Campaign Image

Supporting the Hall Family

Monthly Goal:

 USD $5,000

Total Raised:

 USD $1,025

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Denise Hudson

Campaign funds will be received by Kyle Hall

Supporting the Hall Family

We are raising money for our neighbor Scott Hall.  He just lost his father in July of 2024, moved in with his mother to help her and then had a motorcycle accident. He broke his Clavicle, his ribs and his neck. We know his recovery will be a long one. Unfortunately his has no insurance so any help you can give will be greatly appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Kurt Williams
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

🙏🤞

Charles Hudson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Heather Barnett
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray in Jesus name that your brother would be healed and pull through this. Amen

Celina McHugh
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Greta
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Jackie White
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers for Scott and family.

Blair Parkes
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Please get better!

Bill
$ 125.00 USD
2 months ago

Aunt Nancy
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Stay strong your Mom needs you! Praying for healing!

E Kelly
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Aunt Judy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you Scott. I love you ❤️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo