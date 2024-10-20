Supporting the Hall Family

Monthly Goal:
We are raising money for our neighbor Scott Hall. He just lost his father in July of 2024, moved in with his mother to help her and then had a motorcycle accident. He broke his Clavicle, his ribs and his neck. We know his recovery will be a long one. Unfortunately his has no insurance so any help you can give will be greatly appreciated.
🙏🤞
Prayers
I pray in Jesus name that your brother would be healed and pull through this. Amen
Sending prayers for Scott and family.
Please get better!
Stay strong your Mom needs you! Praying for healing!
Praying for you Scott. I love you ❤️
