Luke Feeser Dominican Republic Mission

Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community Church of York
Hi! My name is Luke, and I will be going to the Dominican Republic for a missions trip with Grace Community Church of York and TIME Missions from March 1-8. Our goal is to build a chapel and show the love of Christ to the local community. I'm very excited to go because I have never been on a missions trip or been out of the country. So I get to do both in one go!
I’m so excited for you to go on this trip and experience everything God has to show you!!! This is going to change how you view the world and Griffin and I are praying for you as you prepare to go!!
