Save our Home

Goal:

 USD $5,800

Raised:

 USD $3,041

Campaign created by Jennifer Mendyka

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Mendyka

Due to unfortunate circumstances we got behind on our mortgage and are now facing foreclosure on our home. We need to come up with $5,800 before November 13 in order to keep our home. 

My husband is disabled and unable to work and I have been unable to secure the funding by means of loans, etc. please help us if you can. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Continued prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

April Mistelske
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you. I hope you’re able to reach your goal. You’re a wonderful person.

Spud
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jim and Marie Wright
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Rick Alexis
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Love and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers that God will provide what you need and know He is with you at all times.

Summers Joseph
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anna
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I hope that this will help some

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you!

Sonja Baker
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

May The LORD bless you and keep you 🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Ashley Summers
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you

Folks
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

