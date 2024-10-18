Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief Support

I'm going to Burnscombe County, NC from Oct 21-27, 2024 for disaster relief/cleanup in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. I'll be taking my own heavy equipment, chainsaw, tools, med kits, etc. This is a personal trip and not affiliated with a government agency, so it is funded by me. This is for anyone who would like to help out but can't physically go. All donated funds will go to supplies and disaster relief/cleanup for the people of WNC. Thank you and God bless