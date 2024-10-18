Campaign Image

Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief Support

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $705

Campaign created by GRANT FOX

Campaign funds will be received by GRANT FOX

I'm going to Burnscombe County, NC from Oct 21-27, 2024 for disaster relief/cleanup in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. I'll be taking my own heavy equipment, chainsaw, tools, med kits, etc. This is a personal trip and not affiliated with a government agency, so it is funded by me. This is for anyone who would like to help out but can't physically go. All donated funds will go to supplies and disaster relief/cleanup for the people of WNC. Thank you and God bless

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Laura Calver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Dave and Terri Hite
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for giving of your time and talent!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Tyler Cassandra
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you!

Justin and Brandi
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The McGraws
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Your selflessness and generosity is a gift to the world. Thank you for devoting your time, energy, and resources to help those in need!

Jenna
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Safe travels Grant!

Agler Creative
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Proud of you for volunteering your time, equipment and knowledge to help those in need! Stay safe down there!

Mary
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending all the love and prayers!! So proud of you for giving your resources and time!

