Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief Support

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $705
Campaign funds will be received by GRANT FOX
I'm going to Burnscombe County, NC from Oct 21-27, 2024 for disaster relief/cleanup in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. I'll be taking my own heavy equipment, chainsaw, tools, med kits, etc. This is a personal trip and not affiliated with a government agency, so it is funded by me. This is for anyone who would like to help out but can't physically go. All donated funds will go to supplies and disaster relief/cleanup for the people of WNC. Thank you and God bless
Thank you for giving of your time and talent!
God bless you!
Your selflessness and generosity is a gift to the world. Thank you for devoting your time, energy, and resources to help those in need!
Safe travels Grant!
Proud of you for volunteering your time, equipment and knowledge to help those in need! Stay safe down there!
Sending all the love and prayers!! So proud of you for giving your resources and time!
