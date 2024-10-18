Campaign Image

Supporting news coverage of Wolfforth

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $240

Campaign created by Timothy Burnett

Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Burnett

Supporting news coverage of Wolfforth

Accepting donations to support news and sports coverage for the benefit of readers living in Wolfforth, Texas and Frenship ISD area.

Donations will go to basic operations and expenses for covering news and sports events in Wolfforth and Frenship ISD.

Content will also include challenging editorials, along with informative and encouraging articles on God's word.

Recent Donations
Show:
James Burnett
$ 220.00 USD
16 minutes ago

James Burnett
$ 5.00 USD
14 days ago

Good luck!

James Burnett
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck!

James Burnett
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck!

James Burnett
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo