WNC & TN Storm Relief

Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Elias Humiston
We are currently in Tennessee providing storm and flood relief necessity supplies, medicines and labor in support of affectwd communities and individuals in need.
Warm winter outerwear, cooking camp stoves, sleeping bags, gas and electric buddy heaters and more are needed by the people here.
We pray for all you do. And hope more people start donating.
