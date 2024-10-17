Campaign Image

WNC & TN Storm Relief

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Elias Humiston

Campaign funds will be received by Elias Humiston

WNC & TN Storm Relief

We are currently in Tennessee providing storm and flood relief necessity supplies, medicines and labor in support of affectwd communities and individuals in need.

Warm winter outerwear, cooking camp stoves, sleeping bags, gas and electric buddy heaters and more are needed by the people here.

Recent Donations
Show:
Blessings
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We pray for all you do. And hope more people start donating.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

