Disabled Veteran Needs Heater for Home

 USD $10,000

 USD $100

Campaign created by Wesley Ziebell

Disabled Veteran Needs Heater for Home

Greetings. I am a disabled veteran in need of a replacement heater to be installed and put in my home. I served in the USN from 1993-1999 and was honorably discharged. Our VA in Wisconsin offers zero assistance in this matter so I am asking you for help. Texts, email, or letters welcome. Thanks for your help. If you think my total was low. I am new to this, and asking for help is really hard for me to do. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

