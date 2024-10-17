Disabled Veteran Needs Heater for Home

Greetings. I am a disabled veteran in need of a replacement heater to be installed and put in my home. I served in the USN from 1993-1999 and was honorably discharged. Our VA in Wisconsin offers zero assistance in this matter so I am asking you for help. Texts, email, or letters welcome. Thanks for your help. If you think my total was low. I am new to this, and asking for help is really hard for me to do.