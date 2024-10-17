Campaign Image

Transmission rebuild for my work truck

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $2,230

Campaign created by Scot Hammond

Campaign funds will be received by Scot Hammond

I am raising money to have my transmission pulled out and rebuilt on my work truck/ personal vechicle. I have seemed other avenues to try and grt the funds but came up ahort...If you feel led to do anything that's great and if you don't then that's ok to!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You helped me in the middle of the night once. And I’m so grateful for you! So glad you reached your goal and are going over!!!

Cindy Hubbard
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Zach Servais
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Deb Barden
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love, hugs and prayers! God’s Abundant Blessings!

Ken Norman
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for ya!

Nelson and Carolyn
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ann M
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you, brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Bob and Debi E
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Robyn Moorhead
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Greg and Stephanie
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Iggy Castillo
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

The community has your back! Keep your head up.

The Cooks
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Miss ya brotha!!!!

Hailey
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you Scott and fam! We always got your back!

Brenden Hailey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I hope this helps brother

Jeffrey Sawyer
$ 35.00 USD
2 months ago

The Soukups
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you, friends!

The Jacunski fam
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You've always done us right...we got your back even though it's not much!

Clark Meadows
$ 520.00 USD
2 months ago

Love ya brother

