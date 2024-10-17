Transmission rebuild for my work truck

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $2,230
Campaign funds will be received by Scot Hammond
I am raising money to have my transmission pulled out and rebuilt on my work truck/ personal vechicle. I have seemed other avenues to try and grt the funds but came up ahort...If you feel led to do anything that's great and if you don't then that's ok to!
You helped me in the middle of the night once. And I’m so grateful for you! So glad you reached your goal and are going over!!!
Sending love, hugs and prayers! God’s Abundant Blessings!
Praying for ya!
God bless you, brother.
The community has your back! Keep your head up.
Miss ya brotha!!!!
We love you Scott and fam! We always got your back!
I hope this helps brother
Praying for you, friends!
You've always done us right...we got your back even though it's not much!
Love ya brother
