Spay & Neuter the Left Behind Cats

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $1,810
My neighbor moved out and left 7 full grown cats and two kittens. None of them are spayed or neutered. I will trap them humanely, take them, and provide the aftercare, I just need help with the funds. Let's prevent more unwanted and uncared-for cats from coming into this world.
Good luck with those cute cats!
Happy to help!
Thank you for helping these sweet animals.
Thank you for taking care of these poor abandoned animals. You are a bright light when the world gets dark.
Thank you for taking care of these abandoned cats!
November 1st, 2024
Thank you for being so supportive!
To date, I have purchased two carriers and a live trap and have had two females spayed! My next goal is to trap Little Miss Hissy Puff and her two kittens. I have named her that since she approaches me, hisses and puffs up. I aim to have her spayed and tame the kittens so they can be adopted! I am using the San Antonio Wellness Spay & Neuter Clinic on South Zarzamora St. There are a few male cats that will need to be attended to by a private veterinarian due to injuries, most likely from fighting.
