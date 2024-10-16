Campaign Image

Spay & Neuter the Left Behind Cats

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $1,810

Campaign created by Jennifer Sutherland

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Sutherland

Spay & Neuter the Left Behind Cats

My neighbor moved out and left 7 full grown cats and two kittens.  None of them are spayed or neutered.  I will trap them humanely, take them, and provide the aftercare, I just need help with the funds.  Let's prevent more unwanted and uncared-for cats from coming into this world.

Recent Donations
Show:
Lexi
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck with those cute cats!

Wisconsin Cat Lady
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

LRH
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

SharBear
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Happy to help!

Alexi Walker
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Carol Vincent
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for helping these sweet animals.

Maverick
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Jessica Saucedo
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Kieran
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for taking care of these poor abandoned animals. You are a bright light when the world gets dark.

Lela Solum
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for taking care of these abandoned cats!

Updates

Update #1

November 1st, 2024

Thank you for being so supportive!


To date, I have purchased two carriers and a live trap and have had two females spayed!  My next goal is to trap Little Miss Hissy Puff and her two kittens.  I have named her that since she approaches me, hisses and puffs up.  I aim to have her spayed and tame the kittens so they can be adopted! I am using the San Antonio Wellness Spay & Neuter Clinic on South Zarzamora St. There are a few male cats that will need to be attended to by a private veterinarian due to injuries, most likely from fighting.

Update Update #1 Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo