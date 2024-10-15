Supporting local hero

My son saved a man from a major stabbing and in the process had a tire on his car slashed.

He is just a working class man living from paycheck to paycheck and in the act of saving another mans life had his car tire slashed. This cost him $300 which he can ill afford.

toronto.citynews.ca/2024/10/15/man-charged-with-attempted-murder-in-stabbing-at-newmarket-restaurant/