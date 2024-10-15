Campaign Image

Supporting local hero

Goal:

 CAD $350

Raised:

 CAD $445

Campaign created by David Bolton

Campaign funds will be received by David Bolton

My son saved a man from a major stabbing and in the process had a tire on his car slashed.
He is just a working class man living from paycheck to paycheck and in the act of saving another mans life had his car tire slashed. This cost him $300 which he can ill afford.
toronto.citynews.ca/2024/10/15/man-charged-with-attempted-murder-in-stabbing-at-newmarket-restaurant/

Recent Donations
John Karen Macfarlane
$ 75.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 CAD
2 months ago

🙏

Christine McConville
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Dani Macfarlane
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Chelsea Macfarlane
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

