Build A New House For My Parents

Goal:

 PHP 150,000

Raised:

 PHP 25,295

Campaign created by Lovely Cañete

Hello everyone my name is Lovely Cañete, I'm from the  Philippines. Please help my parents because they transfer to another place but they need a new house for cement materials because my parents can't afford to build a new house  because they lack the resources and means of raising funds. My parents still live in the same broken hut since they were young until now. All donations towards their new home are greatly appreciated! 🙏 God bless you! 

Anonymous Giver
295.00 PHP
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
5000.00 PHP
2 months ago

The Lord Jesus will provide all of your needs. I'm an American who lives in Davao City. Praying for your family and everyone who was affected by the typhoon. God Bless you all! Jeremiah 29:11

Jay
3000.00 PHP
2 months ago

May our Lord supply your every need.

Anonymous Giver
17000.00 PHP
2 months ago

May the Lord provide your every need.

