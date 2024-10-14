Spring Break Mission trip to Kentucky

Goal:
USD $800
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Kathleen Wise
Preston is raising funds to go on a mission trip to Kentucky with Asbury Tulsa over Spring Break in March, 2025.
In Kentucky the team of 7th and 8th graders and their sponsors will work with Red Bird Mission to assist with home repairs in the Appalachian region. Objectives for this trip include, exposing students to a wide variety of needs, learning to build relationships with new people, introducing them to construction projects in a mission setting, and strengthening their faith through service in God’s kingdom.
Would you please consider donating to the cost of this mission trip? We are so thankful for your prayers and support.
Prayers for you and your mission team. Have a great time and take lots off pictures.
