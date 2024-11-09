Making a veteran music video

I helped write a song about the sacrifice we veterans make when we serve this country. The song is called “here I am”.

I want to include the pictures of many veterans and it is going to be a very powerful song. I want to have this ready by Memorial Day 2025 so I need to raise about $3500 to do the video.

If you would like to honor the veteran in your life, please help me raise the money to record this song and make the video and I would be happy to feature your veteran in the video. Send your pictures with the name, rank, and dates of service to me at kerrylynnfrench@gmail.com.





Disclaimer: Sending me pictures of your veteran will constitute permission to use them in the music video. Any claims of Special Forces or US Navy SEAL will be verified.