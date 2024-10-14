Supporting the Rodriguez Family

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $19,250
Campaign funds will be received by Eric Rodriguez
The Rodriguez family just lost all their possessions in a house fire from the house they were renting. They need all the support possible financially and through our prayers. If you are able to make a donation that would be greatly appreciated.
May God bless this dear family!
God Bless!
Praying for your intentions during this time.
We heard about your hardship from our daughter. We don't pretend to understand this, but we do understand that our faithful God is in control and bound by His promises to provide us. God bless you.
Im very sorry for this unfortunate event. I will keep you in my prayers and know that God will always provide!
So sorry to see this Tanya!
