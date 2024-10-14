Campaign Image

Supporting the Rodriguez Family

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $19,250

Campaign created by Matthew Brislin

Campaign funds will be received by Eric Rodriguez

Supporting the Rodriguez Family

The Rodriguez family just lost all their possessions in a house fire from the house they were renting. They need all the support possible financially and through our prayers. If you are able to make a donation that would be greatly appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Johnston Family
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless this dear family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Rick
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your intentions during this time.

Sebastian Chojnowski
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

We heard about your hardship from our daughter. We don't pretend to understand this, but we do understand that our faithful God is in control and bound by His promises to provide us. God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 990.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Masi Fisher
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

David Orellana
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Im very sorry for this unfortunate event. I will keep you in my prayers and know that God will always provide!

Rudi Martha Hrbacek
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

JJ Swindale
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry to see this Tanya!

Joshua Johnson
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo