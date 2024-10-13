Campaign Image

North Carolina relief ministry

Raised:

 USD $2,925

Campaign created by Robert Cook

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Cook

North Carolina relief ministry

The Lord has called me to go and serve in the relief efforts in North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee.

My primary area of focus will be working with others to get supplies and help into isolated, remote areas by horseback, Atv and possibly helicopter.

All funds donated will be used in this mission.

Recent Donations
Show:
Lance and Debbie
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Sure appreciate the work you are doing in NC & other areas. May God give you favor as you share the love of Jesus in this most tangible way.

Krista Cole
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

We won’t forget you. We love and pray for you daily. God has lifted you up from the storm

A friend
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless all who have made it through the storm. Prayers in remembrance of all the those lost. God bless all the volunteers loving on their fellow man.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings

Shawn and Shell Stewart
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God continue to provide.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

stay safe!

Clinch Mountain Cowboy Ch
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you this holiday season. We pray for every blessings to shower down on you from heaven.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you, you're doing the work many of us can't.

Rob cook
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks Rob for all you are doing. From Dan&Sharon

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May the Lord bless and keep you, may the Lord make His face to shine upon you and give you Peace.. Love you Brother

Karen Schlecht
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray the Lord gives you strength and uses you for His glory.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers to you and all in need!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

I know someone right in the middle of the devastation who says it is so much worse than is being publically reported. God bless you Robby for your willingness to serve!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Godspeed

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo