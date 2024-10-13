North Carolina relief ministry

Raised:
USD $2,925
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Cook
The Lord has called me to go and serve in the relief efforts in North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee.
My primary area of focus will be working with others to get supplies and help into isolated, remote areas by horseback, Atv and possibly helicopter.
All funds donated will be used in this mission.
Sure appreciate the work you are doing in NC & other areas. May God give you favor as you share the love of Jesus in this most tangible way.
We won’t forget you. We love and pray for you daily. God has lifted you up from the storm
God bless all who have made it through the storm. Prayers in remembrance of all the those lost. God bless all the volunteers loving on their fellow man.
Blessings
May God continue to provide.
stay safe!
God bless you this holiday season. We pray for every blessings to shower down on you from heaven.
God bless you, you're doing the work many of us can't.
Thanks Rob for all you are doing. From Dan&Sharon
May the Lord bless and keep you, may the Lord make His face to shine upon you and give you Peace.. Love you Brother
God Bless you!
I pray the Lord gives you strength and uses you for His glory.
Sending prayers to you and all in need!
I know someone right in the middle of the devastation who says it is so much worse than is being publically reported. God bless you Robby for your willingness to serve!
Godspeed
