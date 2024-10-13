Support my mother Monica White wellness & recovery

My mother, Monica White, was diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer beginning with an initial diagnosis of Leukemia and Cervical Cancer in 1984 at the age of 28. She immediately battled that diagnosis with surgical treatments and chemotherapy. Then, she defied the odds and doctors wishes and gave birth to her miracle baby (me Alexandria) in 1986. As a single mother with cancer and unable to work she did everything she could to care and love me. She has bravely maintained high spirits and faith in the Lord gaining the nickname of "Superwoman" in our family. Soon after, "Superwoman" moved back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to be closer to family and friends in 2012. Since then, she has been unable to work due to her illness. Soon after her return to Louisiana, she was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2019. She immediately underwent surgery to remove a tumor in her left kidney which has now returned. Then in December 2022, she was diagnosed with Invasive Metastatic Breast Cancer which resulted in a mastectomy in January 2023. She then made the tough decision to leave the comfort of her family and seek specialized treatment in Houston, Texas, where she is currently receiving treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

My mom has dealt with a lot of bad luck, but she has always kept her high spirit, genuine smile, and faith in God. She has ongoing medical expenses from numerous treatments and surgeries that this fundraiser is meant to address. Any donation is a blessing and will be used with the utmost care and respect. Thank you for any help and prayers are also very welcome.

Monica White was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1956. At the age of 14, she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada and attended and graduated from Bishop Gorman HS in 1974. Upon graduation, she returned to her home state and attended the University of New Orleans where she met most of her now current family and friends. She loves to cook, watch her drama movies, and watch her favorite sport, basketball.

God Bless,

Alexandria