Beloved Son

It is with a broken heart that my Beloved Son, a Gift from God passed away yesterday, Oct. 12, 2024 at the young age of 30 years old. He has joined his sister, Sara, who was called Home Feb. 9, 2023. The Lord has called them both Home. Matthew was working and living in Missouri. After his sister Sara passed I moved to Texas. The funds from this campaign are needed to bring Matthew to his family in Texas. Please pray for him and his family.  

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for comfort and peace.

