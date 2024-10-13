Campaign Image

Supporting Ciarra Hamilton & Family

Supporting Ciarra Hamilton & Family

Saturday evening Ciarra’s apartment unit as well as all of her and her kid’s belongings went up in flames. We are asking for help from friends, family, community members, to rally around them at this time. Anything is appreciated as they work to get back on their feet. 


Thank you, 

Alli & Shelbi

Recent Donations
Kendal Neumiller
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry you're going through this. Thinking of you guys during this time. God bless❤️

mitchell Delude
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Lisa and I are praying for you God bless you and keep you well !!

Maureen
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry for your loss in this terrible fire.

Jade and Alexa Rauser
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Tammy Bock
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for your loss, God Bless Brent, Amanda, Ron and Sharon Burton.

Shawn and Michelle Baker
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Cheyloah Anthony and Cruz
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Keeping you in prayer. ♥️

Janell Robischon
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of your sweet family.

casey austin
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Meagan and Kyle VandenBos
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The McCaffrees
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

sending prayers

Jim LeaAnn Noffsinger
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Duke Goss
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Kimberly Ricci
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hang in there, it will get better.

Jeff and Michelle Swank
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Rick and Jacquie Foster
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Leiha VandenBos
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

