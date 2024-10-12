Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Summer Ballard
Hello My name is Summer Ballard.My Sister Spring Martin has been Diagnosed with Stage 4-A Esphogeal Carsonoma Cancer. Spring travels to Mercy Hospital Cancer Center in Springfield Missouri for her treatments. She will be undergoing Chemo and Radiation treatments. Our family is asking for help
An account has been opened at Arvest Bank, the "Spring Martin Fund", for donations to help with medical and traveling expenses.
