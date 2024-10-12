Campaign Image

Supporting the DeLeon Family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,520

Campaign created by Michael Bright

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Bright

Please donate whatever you can to Robert DeLeon. He tragically and unexpectedly lost his son last Tuesday morning. Let’s pitch in and show him what type of family he has here at HPM!!

The money that is donated to this campaign will go directly to Robert DeLeon and his wife. We want Robert to focus on mourning the loss of his son and being there for his wife. Not the financial burden that comes with this tragic accident. 

Recent Donations
Noel Santacruz
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Tony
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Ferni
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Taylor Bruber
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Chuck Moore
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Ryan Zawacki
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Juan monge
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Lucky G
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Alejandro Martinez
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Jonathan Truong
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Evyn mclean
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Michael Bright
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

