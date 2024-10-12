Supporting the DeLeon Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,520
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Bright
Please donate whatever you can to Robert DeLeon. He tragically and unexpectedly lost his son last Tuesday morning. Let’s pitch in and show him what type of family he has here at HPM!!
The money that is donated to this campaign will go directly to Robert DeLeon and his wife. We want Robert to focus on mourning the loss of his son and being there for his wife. Not the financial burden that comes with this tragic accident.
