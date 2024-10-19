Help the Andras Family after Hurricane Francine

I personally met and prayed for this family at an event I was painting at this past summer in Benton, Arkansas. I found out they have been impacted by the recent hurricanes, and I know we can all come together to help them. 🤍

This family is from Chauvin, Louisiana. As Hurricane Francine approached, the family fled to Tennessee to escape the storm, where they were then hit and trapped by Hurricane Helene for 6 days. When they arrived back home, Their windows and doors were blown in, causing major water damage to their home and belongings. With the time away from work because of the storm, the bills continued to pile high. With our help, we can get their electricity back on, their water back on, and help this family get back on their feet.



This family is amazing! Even in their own crisis, then made a trip back to Tennessee to help the families they saw impacted firsthand by Helene. I know that as this family will immediately go on to bless others. We are the Kingdom. We are His hands and feet. Let us come together to help this family in need. Thank you for your love and support.