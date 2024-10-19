Help the Andras Family after Hurricane Francine

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,625
Campaign funds will be received by Holyn Andras
I personally met and prayed for this family at an event I was painting at this past summer in Benton, Arkansas. I found out they have been impacted by the recent hurricanes, and I know we can all come together to help them. 🤍
This family is from Chauvin, Louisiana. As Hurricane Francine approached, the family fled to Tennessee to escape the storm, where they were then hit and trapped by Hurricane Helene for 6 days. When they arrived back home, Their windows and doors were blown in, causing major water damage to their home and belongings. With the time away from work because of the storm, the bills continued to pile high. With our help, we can get their electricity back on, their water back on, and help this family get back on their feet.
This family is amazing! Even in their own crisis, then made a trip back to Tennessee to help the families they saw impacted firsthand by Helene. I know that as this family will immediately go on to bless others. We are the Kingdom. We are His hands and feet. Let us come together to help this family in need. Thank you for your love and support.
Praying God’s comfort, healing & provision!!!
God be with you.
God bless
Out of the ashes He will help you rise up and be whole again!!!!
God bless you
Praying for you and all impacted by the storms. Keep your eyes on Jesus. He promises to bring you through. Psalm 23. God bless you.
May it comfort you deeply to know others care of your plight. May you feel the prayers and gain strength from them and go on to help others.
Sending prayers. I wish I could give more, but being a single mama with one income is hard. God bless!
God Bless your family
Praying 🙏 for your family
Praying for you and your family...
Keeping your family in my prayers.
October 23rd, 2024
So today is Doodle Bugs birthday! He’s 15 today!! We were able to get him an Oreo ice cream cake and His older brothers took him and Bobby bowling so it was another great day for the boys! Some sort of normalcy anyway! So I don’t have much of an update but an update none the less! We did get our electricity paid and it is turned on. We were able to get a door and a door frame for the front door to have some security and l got fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors for every room! We realized soon after the electricity was turned back on that without the central unit working we have no heat so that will be one of the things we try to take care of next. We still aren’t back in the house because we have to do a ton of cleaning and get a mattress or 2 to sleep on. We are trying to get something paid on the mortgage because we don’t have enough yet to get it out of foreclosure but I’m waiting to see what can be done. I received an email today but the way it reads it’s like they are asking us to refinance and that would only hurt us much more than help us. Hopefully I can get clarification on that soon. If not I would have to pay enough to get it out of foreclosure which we aren’t as far from thanks to everyone’s kind and generous donations. We are still in need of school supplies, a mattress or 2, personal hygiene items, dishes, warm clothing, cleaning supplies, washer, dryer, water heater, furniture of any kind(sofa, beds, dressers, etc), back door and door frame, counter tops, etc. We won’t be able to do any actual work to the house for a while because we just can’t afford it but we are able to stay in the front of the house and do a little at a time. Thank y’all again for the donations and prayers!! We have come a long way!! We still have a little ways to go so if yall could share the campaign, Venmo @HAM76 and PayPal @HAM76 we would really appreciate it. God bless yall and we will update again soon! 💖🙌🏻
October 19th, 2024
Hey yall, sorry no update yesterday but we haven’t really had any changes. Entergy is not able to hook us back up until Monday. The weather is gorgeous but it’s cold especially at night. We are still trying to get the mortgage paid and get some warmer clothes, matresses, blankets, school supplies, washer, dryer, water heater, some personal hygiene items and cleaning items, and just the main things that we need on a daily basis. We do thank y’all for everything! I’ll do another update later this evening or tomorrow! Please continue to pray and share our campaign because every little bit is so helpful!! We love yall and God bless!
October 17th, 2024
Hi y’all!! Today is October, 17th and this is today’s update!! We were able to pay the lights and water so we thank y'all so so much for that!!! We still have food!! Our water is on but our electricity will not be able to be turned on until Monday. Even after explaining our circumstances Entergy says they can’t get to us any sooner! So upsetting but at least we know it will be turned on soon! We only have a few more things which is to catch up mortgage to get the house out of foreclosure, get winter clothes, school bags, supplies and hoping to be able to get some inexpensive laptops or used ones to replace the ones that were lost in the storm because they do school homework and some class work on those. If you guys want to help with cleaning supplies or clothes, that would be really helpful because obviously we have to clean the entire house and disinfect it! We do need a water heater! Washer and dryer were both lost in the storm so these are the things we will work on getting! We all do need personal items such as hygiene, clothes, undies, socks etc. My mom is in the hospital as most of you already know but she is going to be ok! Thank you for all of your prayers, please keep them coming and please share the campaign!! Please y’all, all of this would have been for nothing if we can’t save the house from being foreclosed on!! We love y’all and thank y’all so much!! God bless everyone!! 💖
October 17th, 2024
Yall on top of everything going on right now, my mom was just rushed to the ER so please pray for her and consider donating to help me be able to be with her!! God bless!!
October 17th, 2024
October 16th, 2024
October 15th, 2024
We are doing good! We got the water back on, got food, got Bobby a haircut! We can’t thank you all enough for all of the donations and prayers!! Please know we still have a little ways to go before we have our home secured so if you could share the campaign and keep praying we greatly appreciate it!! God bless, Holyn 💖
October 13th, 2024
Hebrew 6:10
“God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them”
