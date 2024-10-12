Campaign Image

Abby’s Costa Rica Mission

Goal:

 USD $1,200

Raised:

 USD $540

Abby is headed on a mission trip to Costa Rica this summer with a group from Metro East Lutheran High School. They will be working on small projects in marginalized communities, lead a children’s ministry for the week, and assist with other opportunities through a local church. The money will go toward food, lodging, and her plane ticket.

Recent Donations
Barbara Ellis
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Marie Wudtke
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your group!

PaPa John Grandma Jewels
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you Abby and will support you in with prayer as you embark upon your mission

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Blessing to you and your group on this mission. We'll be praying for safe travels, health, and hearts willing to hear God's word.

Susan Kober
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God’s blessings on your trip!

Karen Witschie
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

