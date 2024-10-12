Abby’s Costa Rica Mission

Goal:
Abby is headed on a mission trip to Costa Rica this summer with a group from Metro East Lutheran High School. They will be working on small projects in marginalized communities, lead a children’s ministry for the week, and assist with other opportunities through a local church. The money will go toward food, lodging, and her plane ticket.
Praying for you and your group!
We love you Abby and will support you in with prayer as you embark upon your mission
Blessing to you and your group on this mission. We'll be praying for safe travels, health, and hearts willing to hear God's word.
God’s blessings on your trip!
