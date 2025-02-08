Help support Matt

Hello. My name is Matt. I'm in a real bind. Unsure where to start on this as it's all so overwhelming.

A few months ago I starting having stress induced panic attacks at work. After many Dr appts my employer suggested I switch positions as to assist with my condition. This led to me leaving as nothing was comparable. I started working for a local HVAC company but work is sparce (it's pretty slow in So Cal in the winter). I paid up my bills and have been taking any small/odd jobs i can.

Then the kick while I was down, my truck was hit while parked. Insurance denied my claim due to an error from a previous policy. Gotta love insurance companies.

I'm pretty much about a month behind on every bill and down to my last couple hundred bucks. I have been working with them all and trying to work out plans to catch up. But if I don't see a miracle soon... I'll most likely lose everything. I have been borrowing cars to get around and pick up my daughter (part time dad with a very understanding ex).

I have a few lucrative projects coming up, but no real promises on them and just trying to get caught up and bridge the gap until more work comes in. I have applied for local part time jobs. My recent feedback was that I was over qualified.

I know it's hard for many people, but I'm hoping there are people that understand and can do what they can (or atleast share my story)

Unsure what else to say. This is my last resort. Anything at this point would help.





Thanks,

Matt