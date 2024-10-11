Helping to pay for my father in law funeral

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Dewayne Spaulding
We are raising money for Jesse Campbell which was a retired Marine he did 20 years in the service he just passed away today we're trying to raise enough money to pay for his cremation if you can help please do he is a good man he was a good father and he served his country so if there's anything you can do to donate to take some of the burden off of the family we really appreciate it and please and God bless
Our sincere condolences.
