Helping to pay for my father in law funeral

 USD $7,000

 USD $200

Campaign created by Dewayne Spaulding

Campaign funds will be received by Dewayne Spaulding

Helping to pay for my father in law funeral

We are raising money for Jesse Campbell which was a retired Marine he did 20 years in the service he just passed away today we're trying to raise enough money to pay for his cremation  if you can help please do he is a good man he was a good father and he served his country so if there's anything you can do to donate to take some of the burden off of the family we really appreciate it and please and God bless 

The Woodell Family
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Our sincere condolences.

