Margie Royal Helene Hurricane Relief

 USD $8,000

 USD $1,445

Margie Royal is in Hendersonville, next to Ashville, one of Hurricane Helene's hardest hit areas. She has survived days without electricity and one of her furry friends, Danu was badly injured during the event. Please help her provide vet care for Danu and get back to enjoying her mountaintop home.

Lisa Panzer
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Julie Zaffarano
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending love.

Richard Prieur
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anthony DeJoseph
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery!!!

Penn and Zoran
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you Margie. Can we mention this online?

Frank
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Wishing many blessings from God for your and your neighbors recovery from this disaster.

Peg
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

margie
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Jeanne Alleva
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Margie, I am so glad you are okay, and hope this little bit helps in some way. Love you.

Gwen Armstrong Barker
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Hang in there, Margie!! We love you!

Chris McBride
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Hope Danu heals well

Elizabeth Roselle
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

I am thrilled to help our wonderful friend Margie navigate the effects of Hurricane Helene. Stay safe along with your furry friends.

