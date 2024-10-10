Campaign Image

Hurricane Helene Recovery

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $320

Campaign created by Gregg Lewis

Hurricane Helene Recovery

We’re loading the truck with food, water, chainsaws, fuel, tools & supplies and heading south to help Americans whose homes and lives have been destroyed by Helene.  Any support you folks can help provide is greatly appreciated.

Recent Donations
Cheryl McGough
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Brenda
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless all of you! Praying 🙏

Aryn
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Chris Hoyt
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for stepping up to help those affected by this devastation! God bless and cover you with safe travels and miraculous abundance to take with you on this journey. Your efforts are very much appreciated! Chris

beast-usa
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank for being that person.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless Everyone of you TRUE AMERICANS

