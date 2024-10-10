Hurricane Helene Recovery

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $320
We’re loading the truck with food, water, chainsaws, fuel, tools & supplies and heading south to help Americans whose homes and lives have been destroyed by Helene. Any support you folks can help provide is greatly appreciated.
God Bless all of you! Praying 🙏
Thank you for stepping up to help those affected by this devastation! God bless and cover you with safe travels and miraculous abundance to take with you on this journey. Your efforts are very much appreciated! Chris
Thank for being that person.
God Bless Everyone of you TRUE AMERICANS
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.