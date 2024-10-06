Supporting Carson's Serve Trip to Nicaragua

Hi everyone!!





I am so excited to announce that I will be volunteering in Nicaragua this summer with Growth International Volunteer Excursions (GIVE). I am excited about the opportunity to give back to the world through GIVE. I am also looking forward to making a difference in my life as well as the lives of others.





GIVE focuses on sustainable community development in marginalized communities by assisting, educating, and empowering the local population. The core goal is to provide communities with the necessary infrastructure to foster sustainable growth. I will be directly involved in building eco-friendly infrastructure out of recycled materials, teaching English and tutoring to children, protecting endangered sea turtles, and organizing extracurricular activities for children. GIVE continues to remain involved in these communities after volunteers like me have left Nicaragua. GIVE works within these communities year-round to provide opportunities for sustainable development by funding teachers to work in secondary schools and funding doctors to provide medical care in these communities.





I would greatly appreciate a donation to help me serve others abroad this summer. Your contribution will go directly to the cost for me to volunteer. Your donation will help pay for my accommodations, food, in-country travel, materials, and costs associated with the volunteer projects. If you have any questions or would like more information, please call me at 469-999-6547 or email me at carson.a.kuykendall@gmail.com. Thank you for helping me to be the root of change.